PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Two men from Decatur, Illinois are facing charged after they allegedly shot at someone on I-270 near Pontoon Beach on Monday.
Martin Novak, 27, and Jessie Bianco, 31, are charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. Novak is also charged with armed habitual action.
Police said the two were in the Pontoon Beach area on Monday when they were involved with an altercation with an acquaintance before they chased the victim in their dark colored Chevrolet Tahoe.
As the victim entered eastbound I-270 from Old Alton Road, the suspects fired shots, hitting the victim’s car. Nobody was struck or injured.
Police said the victim then drove to the Pontoon Beach Police Department to report what happened.
Officers later pulled over Novak and Bianco and arrested them.
Both are being held in the Madison County Jail. Novak is being held on a bond of $200,000, Bianco is being held on a bond of $100,000.
