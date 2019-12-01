SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The owners of a tire and bike store in Sullivan, Missouri are looking for two men accused of breaking into the store and stealing two dirt bikes.
Surveillance video shows two men walk out of Coffman Tire and Cycle with two bikes around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. The owner told News 4 the alarm sounded and the family was at the store within five minutes. The accused men were already gone by then.
The owner said the men backed up their truck to the front door and until the lock was freed and then walked inside. Two dirt bikes were taken.
The store is located at 1382 South Service Road W in Sullivan.
If you recognize the men, call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001
