ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Authorities said two suspects tried to hit an officer with a car in a parking lot in St. Peters before leading police on a bi-county, rush-hour chase.
Thursday, charges were issued against 25-year-old Monique Lewis and 21-year-old Jameshia Todd, both residents of Memphis, Tennessee.
Authorities said two officers assigned to Mid Rivers Mall saw a silver Ford Focus which appeared suspicious.
The car had a broken rear window, a bullet hole in the driver side door and improper registration, according to police.
After the car sped through the parking lot of the mall, they pulled Lewis and Todd over.
Lewis was driving, and refused to put the car in park and wouldn't provide identification, according to court documents.
While the officers were standing outside the car, Lewis reportedly hit the gas and fled, hitting the officer on the passenger side of the car in the leg.
Lewis headed east on I-70 and then southbound on I-270.
After driving through Maryland Heights, Creve Coeur, Town and County and Des Peres, the suspects eventually got off at Dougherty Ferry and drove on several streets before getting back on I-270 at Manchester.
Lewis drove down the shoulder of the on ramp, striking a car, before she was eventually boxed in by a civilian in a pickup truck. Police surrounded the car and pulled Lewis and Todd out of the car and arrested them.
A search of the car revealed more than $1000 in stolen clothes.
Lewis was charged with assault on a special victim (a felony), felony stealing and resisting arrest. She also has a warrant out of Shelby County, Tn. for two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. There is no bond authorized for that warrant.
Todd is charged with felony stealing and is being held on $10,000 bond. Both women are being held at the St. Charles County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.