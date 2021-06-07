ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 22-year-old Memphis woman is facing charges for a road rage shooting and endangering children on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.
Pevely police said a Tennessee family of six was driving northbound on Interstate 55 and was being tailgated by a silver Ford Focus just before 3 p.m. north of Pevely. The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder braked, police said, as an indicator for the car behind them to stop following so close.
A passenger inside the Ford, Shanyka Fouche, of Memphis, got angry and fired three shots into the Nissan as they pulled up alongside it, police said.
A man in the passenger seat was shot in the upper leg. His wife and four kids in the car were not injured. Police tracked the suspect vehicle for about an hour before initiating a traffic stop on Interstate 270 south of Olive Boulevard and taking two women into custody. Police said there were two children in that car as well.
On Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Shanyka Fouche, of Memphis, was being held at the Jefferson County Jail for two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
