MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KMOV.com) -- The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who was allegedly driving a stolen rental car from St. Louis.
Cortavies Jones is accused of stealing a 2021 Ford Expedition from Hertz Rental in Woodson Terrace. The rental company reported the incident on Dec. 21, 2021.
On Tuesday, Memphis Officer Cameron Jones saw the vehicle traveling southbound on Kirby with fake tags. Jones scanned the license plates while the car was parked at the suspect’s apartment complex, and realized the car had been stolen out of St. Louis.
Officer Jones attempted to take Cortavies Jones into custody, but the suspect ran back to the apartments. The officer caught Cortavies Jones before he went there, but he refused to comply with the officer’s commands.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Mt. Moriah Station GIB in Memphis, Tenn., according to WREG in Memphis.
