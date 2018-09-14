MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KMOV.com) -- A driver in a residential area nearly hit several children pulling dangerous stunts in Memphis, Tenn.
The wild maneuvers caught on camera include the moment the Corvette spun out of control into a person’s yard.
A witness at the scene stated the child almost hit by the car was okay and looked to be about eight or 10 years old.
The Memphis Police Department is investigating.
