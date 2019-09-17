WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The children of fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins were gifted memorial pillows Monday.
Read: Grand jury issues 10-count indictment against suspect in Trooper Hopkins' death
Zion Evangelical Church shared a photo of the pillow and said Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith delivered the three pillows to Trooper Hopkins' children.
The pillows were donated by the Sisters in Faith organization.
Trooper Hopkins, 33, was fatally shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant in East St. Louis on Aug. 23.
