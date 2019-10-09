PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Days after a father was charged with the murder of his son, a memorial will be held for Christian’s Ferguson would-be 26th birthday.
Christian Ferguson was 9 years old when he went missing on June 11, 2003. Last week, Dawan Ferguson, 46, was charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of his son.
Read: St. Louis County father charged with murder 16 years after disabled son, 9, went missing
On Oct. 9, an all-day memorial will be set up at 3720 Sylvan in Pine Lawn to mark what would have been Christian Ferguson’s 26th birthday. According to organizers, flowers, balloons, teddy bears and more can be dropped off at the memorial at any time.
Donations can be made in Christian Ferguson’s memory by clicking here.
