A powerful memorial is on display in St. Charles County this weekend.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A powerful memorial is on display in St. Charles County this weekend. 

A traveling memorial will be available to visitors at Veteran Tribute Park in Weldon Spring. The American flag is built from 7,040 dog tags of fallen heroes. The display has been traveling the country and will be at the park through this Sunday. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.