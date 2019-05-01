SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An employee of Memorial Hospital in Belleville was diagnosed with Hepatitis A, the hospital said in a statement.
The hospital alerted potentially affected patients and staff at Memorial Belleville and Memorial East so they could take appropriate steps to ensure they are protected.
In addition, Memorial issued the below statement:
As a precaution after learning that a staff member was diagnosed with Hepatitis A, we are notifying potentially affected patients and staff at Memorial Belleville and Memorial East to ensure they are aware and can take appropriate steps to protect themselves. To reduce the risk of transmission of all infections in the hospital setting, health care workers take care to wash their hands and wear gloves, and follow rigorous protocols for thoroughly cleaning the environment.
Most people who develop Hepatitis A have few or no symptoms of the illness, though more severe disease can occur. Hepatitis A is spread primarily through contaminated food or water, and less frequently from person-to-person by fecal-oral transmission (putting something in the mouth that has been contaminated with the stool of a person with Hepatitis A).
Although the risk of others contracting Hepatitis A from the staff member is very low, those who may have been exposed should be aware of the symptoms and seek medical attention if experiencing one or more of the following:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Jaundice (yellowing of eyes or skin)
- Fever
- Abdominal pain
There is an effective Hepatitis A vaccine. After exposure, a single dose of vaccine provides protection against infection if given within two weeks of the exposure. If given prior to exposure, two doses of vaccine given six months apart provide long term protection. People who have been previously vaccinated are protected and no further vaccine doses after the exposure are needed.
The health of our patients and staff is our highest priority. Memorial is reaching out to patients and staff who may have been exposed to the staff member and are concerned about their health or their risk. Other individuals who have concerns about possible Hepatitis A symptoms should contact their primary care provider or local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.