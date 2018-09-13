SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Family and friends of a man shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot gathered Thursday to celebrate his life.
Alex Marley was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart in South County on September 6. Jesse Kelley is charged in connection with the killing.
Andre’s Catering, where Marley worked, organized the tribute to honor him for his contributions to the community.
"It is amazing when I see all of the people here but I am not at all surprised. Alex knew everybody. He was never shy,” said Marley’s mother Cynthia Andrews.
Marley’s parents told the crowd at the memorial that they plan to fight for tougher laws and penalties related to violent crime.
