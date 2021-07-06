AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A father and son from Fenton, Mo. died after a car hit an apartment building in St. Louis County Monday morning.
Officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct were called to the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive just before 8 a.m. for a crash with injuries. Police said Paul Eckhoff, 59, was driving his Nissan Xterra sport utility vehicle northeast on Gravois Road when it went off the roadway and hit an apartment building. His 10-year-old son Colin Eckhoff was also inside the car during the crash. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
The St. Louis County Building Inspector was called to the apartment building to evaluate the structure’s integrity. The crash is under investigation.
A memorial will be held Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at Concord Elementary School to honor Colin Eckhoff's life.
