SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be holding a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony that will not be open to the public, but families are still finding ways to honor their loved ones.
The pandemic has forced closures and cancellations of so many things, including the Boy Scouts annual event where they put flags at the thousands of grave sites in Jefferson Barracks. While that event has been cancelled, families can still put out flags and flowers.
Trudy Stringer and her husband were at the cemetery Friday morning putting flags on the gravesites of family and friends.
Stringer says she has dozens of family members who have served in the military dating back to the Revolutionary War. Seeing the flags each year that the Boy Scouts put out means a lot to her, she said.
“Oh my gosh, it just, just tears start flowing and we've helped at Arlington and putting the wreaths at Christmas out, and it's just one of the highlights of my life, to see everybody there, there's no Republicans no Democrats, everybody's just supporting the military, and I'd like to see that back again, I think they get forgotten too many too many times,” she said.
She says when she first heard the Boy Scouts would not be putting out the flags, she went back and forth between feelings of sadness and anger.
