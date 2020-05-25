ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The sunshine and holiday weekend brought people out to the rooftop pool at The Last Hotel in downtown St. Louis. After months of few guests, slowly people are returning.
“We actually doubled how many hotel guests we had going into the day on Saturday so a lot of people made last minute decisions to come out and enjoy the holiday,” said Will Rogers at The Last Hotel.
It was a similar story down at Hotel St. Louis.
“Believe it or not we did have some last minute pick up. I think the weather warmed up so I think that was exciting and I think people just want to get out and explore the downtown area,” said Harry Lunt at Hotel St. Louis.
While the hotels saw double the occupancy of what they’ve seen over the recent weeks, it’s still a fraction of what hotels typically expect on Memorial Day weekend.
“We would have very much been sold out,” said Lunt.
It’s a similar story playing out at hotels across the country. The American Hotel and Lodging Association says 2020 is projected to be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy. So far, the COVID-19 impact on the travel has been nine time worse that after September 11th according to AHLA.
But the Arch grounds saw visitors from out of state.
“We’re from Arkansas," said visitor Madison Brewer. “It sucks that everything’s closed but it's still fun to walk around and enjoy the big tall buildings.”
With a question mark on the return of Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey, hotels are looking for any way to bring visitors to downtown.
“If the Cardinals can plan but maybe the fans can’t be there maybe we could have smaller watch parties,” said Lunt.
Whether staycations or visitors from out of town, the hotels in downtown simply hope this weekend is the start of the return to travel.
“I think people will come as long as we do it safely,” said Lunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.