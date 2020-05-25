(KMOV.com) -- There will be several virtual ceremonies held Monday across St. Louis and Illinois to honor those who fought for our country.
The city of St. Peters will be airing a remembrance special at 10 a.m. on SPTV to showcasing past Memorial Day ceremonies.
Instead of the annual Belleville Memorial parade, the Catholic War veterans will live stream a ceremony on Facebook at 11 a.m. Back in Missouri, the St. Charles County government will air a program at 1 p.m. on their Facebook page too.
They filmed a roll call, wreath laying and other remarks at Veterans Tribute Park earlier this month.
