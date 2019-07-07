ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Memorial bracelets are being sold to help fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf’s children.
The bracelets are being sold by the “LazerWerk” shop on Etsy and have the officer’s name, department and end of watch date. Each one costs $10.
The company says proceeds from the sales will be donated to BackStoppers to be given to the officer’s children.
Click here for more information or to purchase a bracelet.
