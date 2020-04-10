JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A memo from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office is asking employees who have offices to return to work on Monday.
Division directors will determine who is deemed essential and non-essential.
Federal guidelines say those “needed to maintain orderly market operations to ensure the continuity of financial transactions and services” are considered essential.
The Secretary of State's Office oversees elections, handles securities enforcement and is in charge of business registrations.
Employees in cubicles will be limited to comply with social distancing, with some working from home.
The memo urges employees who are sick to stay home and encourages those who go into the office to wear a mask.
