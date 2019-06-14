ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- By now, most fans are familiar with the backstory of the song "Gloria" becoming the anthem to the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning season.

It all started at Jack's NYB, a private bar and club in Philadelphia.

Now, that Philly location is a satellite Blues bar.

Jack’s NYB was packed to the brim for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup and the number of Blues fans in the bar had been steadily growing as the regular season finished out and throughout the playoffs.

"We started with one person from St. Louis coming in. Next game, two-three people and then double digits, then it started to get to 100-200 people," said Mike Brooms, a member at Jack’s NYB.

The Cinderella story started in Philly, and now that it’s ending, Philly is coming to St. Louis.

There's more than 20 members of Jack’s NYB in town to celebrate with the team Saturday, having fallen in love with the wild run for the Blues.

They tell News 4 they will always be Philadelphia Flyers fans, but after this season are now Blues fans as well.