BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Members of Missouri Task Force 1 are being deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The task force’s Operations Section Chief, Deputy Operations Section Chief and Situation Unit Leader were deployed Monday to assist the FEMA Incident Support Team.
Tuesday morning, additional team members, including 37 personnel and 10 ground support personnel, along with 100,000 pounds of equipment were deployed.
According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, the members could be deployed up to 14 days.
