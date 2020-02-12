ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The alleged leader of a drug trafficking organization has been sentenced to over seven years in prison.
Jack Huck, 23, of Ste. Genevieve and 10 others were part of a drug conspiracy to distribute marijuana between Jan. 2016 and Feb. 2018, according to court documents. The group had the drugs reportedly sent to them through the U.S. Mail or other means and then would send the profits via MoneyGram to Cedric Davis, Jr. in California.
On Aug. 8, 2017, Huck allegedly orchestrated a robbery where three others, Seth Ault, Dakota McCain and an unnamed minor, invaded the home of a man who refused to pay for marijuana. The trio was reportedly wearing masks and were armed with blunt objects when they forcibly entered the Warrenton home and attempted to take the marijuana and cash. The robbery ended when the victim’s roommate arrived on scene.
Huck was sentenced to 86 months in prison, Ault was sentenced to 36 months in prison, Davis Jr. was sentenced to 46 months in prison, Deven Huck was sentenced to 48 months in prison and McCain was sentenced to 32 months in prison. In addition, Cody Henderson, Zach Hunter, Dustin Puckett, Collin Weber and Jacob Wolff were each given three years prohibition.
