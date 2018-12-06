ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Last week, the Board of Alderman passed a resolution to approve a tax incentive plane for a possible Major League Soccer(MLS) stadium.

News 4 spoke with Carolyn Kindle Betz, a member of the ownership group trying to land an expansion franchise. She said there is daily contact with the city about MLS.

#MLS4TheLou: New plan, ownership group announced in effort to bring pro-soccer to St. Louis Members of the Taylor family (Enterprise Holdings) and Jim Kavanaugh (World Wide Technology) announced they will lead the charge as an ownership group in the effort to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis.

Kindle Betz is the senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation and is leading the #MLS4THELOU ownership group.

With the privately funded stadium deal approved, the potential ownership group is tying up loose ends and hoping to soon submit the application for an MLS team.

Kindle Betz also revealed they are putting together a stadium design team. If St. Louis is awarded a franchise, they are ahead in the game.

Betz said the group will try its best to make tickets affordable for everyone. She said she hopes to have the average ticket price around $35.