ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The head of the MLS4TheLou ownership group says MLS Commissioner Don Garber came to St. Louis on Monday to gauge how much corporate support there is for an MLS team.
Group head Carolyn Kindle Betz says corporate support ranges from sponsorships, signage, suites and ticket sales, and jersey and stadium naming stadium rights.
Kindle Betz says she is confident that that corporate support will held St. Louis get closer in its bid for a team.
“I would say that is the last box. Say at the end, maybe we don’t have to come with contract in hand. He believes this is a community that stands by their word and just maybe a commitment to work through a sponsorship program, and I believe in all fairness the ownership group, whomever the sponsors are, that they are getting the most out of their money as well,” said Kindle Betz.
Kindle Betz said Garber gave no insight on when a final decision will be made on whether St. Louis will receive an expansion franchise.
