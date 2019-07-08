ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former Rams' WR Az-Zhir Hakim was named wide receivers’ coach for the St. Louis XFL franchise.
READ: St. Louis named one of 8 cities to get an XFL team
Hakim spent four years with the Rams and was part the “Greatest Show on Turf” offense. The year the Rams won the Super Bowl, Hakim caught 36 passes for 677 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Hakim played in St. Louis from 1998-2001.
In addition to Hakim, St. Louis XFL head coach Jon Hayes added Doug Meaham as offensive coordinator, Charles Long as an offensive assistant, Nicholas Siciliano as tight ends coach, Matt Raich as linebackers’ coach and Tim Lewis as defensive backs coach.
The XFL is scheduled to start play in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.