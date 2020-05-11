ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- One of Gov. JB Pritzker's senior staff members tested positive for coronavirus, his office said Monday.
The staff member was asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus last week. According to a press release, the staffer had close contact with Pritzker and other staff members.
At this time, the Illinois governor and others have tested negative. Pritzker was tested again early Sunday with a negative result.
About 20 employees have been working in the James R. Thompson Center during the pandemic. The Chicago office will undergo a deep cleaning and all employees will work from home for an isolation period.
I want to assure you that the governor’s office is very much still fully operational & all aspects of the executive branch will function as they have been. No matter what challenges come our way, the people of Illinois have the resolve to get through this—together. #AllInIllinois— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 11, 2020
Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 77,812 on Sunday. The majority of those patients are in the Chicago area.
