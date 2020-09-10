ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As schools prepare to bring students back in person, some districts said they are struggling to find bus drivers.
The Mehlville School District said it currently has 100 bus drivers but could use at least 10-12 more.
For weeks, all students in the district have been learning virtually. Thursday, the district announced it will bring preschool through second grade students back two days a week starting September 22.
The district said it could use more bus drivers as they prepare to bring all grades back in phases.
Transportation Director, Dan Gilman said hiring has always been a struggle, but the pandemic has made it more difficult.
“People are concerned about the transmission rate, to the point where they're driving the kids, they're exposed on the bus,” said Gilman.
Jim Wiemann has been a school bus driver in the Mehlville School District for over 20 years. The 74-year-old veteran lost part of his lung serving two tours in Vietnam. He said his underlying condition brings added risk this school year but he’s determined to drive one more year.
“It’s kind of hard for me to breath sometimes, it’s hot but I struggle through it, whatever I have to do I do it,” Wiemann said.
News Four learned schools across the St. Louis area are looking for bus drivers. First Student bus company said it has enough drivers to run routes but is looking to hire more. Right now, the company is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus and a $16 per-hour rate. The company is also offering a childcare ride-along option, giving drivers with children the option to ride the bus with them to avoid childcare costs.
Meantime, the Mehlville School District said it has plenty of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to keep drivers and students safe on over 100 buses.
As they welcome students back to the classroom, they’re confident in the measures they have in place.
“I think we’ve taken every precaution we can, we’ve provided the proper PPE and hand sanitizer for the staff and the buses will be disinfected,” said Gilman.
If you’re interested in applying to be a bus driver in the Mehlville School District, click here.
Click here to learn more on Mehlville School District’s in-person learning plan.
Click here if you’re interested in learning more about applying with First Student Bus Company.
