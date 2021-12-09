MEHLVILLE (KMOV.com) -- The Mehlville School District will move to a mask-recommended policy beginning Dec. 23 for high schoolers. Masks will stay required in early childhood, elementary and middle school buildings through Jan. 17.
The Mehlville School Board decided to revise its COVID-19 policy in a special meeting related to a recent court case in Cole County and a recent letter from the Missouri attorney general. District-directed contact tracing and exclusion from school for close contacts will end Dec. 23.
The district will move to a mask-recommended policy for all grades starting Jan. 17.
After Dec. 23, students in grades 9-12 will not have to wear a mask unless the number of positive cases exceeds 1% of the building's population of students and staff. If that happens, the mandate would return for 10 days.
Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 after Dec. 23 will be excluded from Mehlville School District premises. Parents will still be informed if there is a positive case in their child's classroom.
Face coverings on buses will stay required. Mehlville School District said it will offer onsite COVID-19 testing to students and staff starting in January.
