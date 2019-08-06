MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A multi-vehicle accident in Mehlville sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, police said.
At least three vehicles collided on Tuesday round 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Forder Road and Kinswood Lane.
Police said several people were taken to the hospital as a result but the number wasn't specified. However, no one has life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.