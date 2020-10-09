MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- District officials announced Friday that high school students in Mehlville can return to school on October 27 as part of a blended program of virtual and in-person classes.
The decision was made after officials saw a sustained downward trend of cases and positivity rates in the area.
High school students whose last name starts with A-K will attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on Tuesday.
Students whose last name starts with L-Z will attend in-person classes on Wednesdays and Fridays starting on Wednesday.
Families who have students with different last names are grouped by the last name of their oldest child.
All students participate in virtual instruction on Mondays.
This district will provide school buses for transportation and all students must wear a mask while on the bus and at school, per the county health department’s mandate.
Students who selected 100% virtual learning will not see a change.
