ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mehlville High School will hold a barbecue in honor of fallen officer Michael Langsdorf.
The barbecue will be held on July 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mehlville High School, located at 3200 Lemay Ferry Rd.
Pork steak, pulled pork, hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. Proceeds will go to Backstoppers.
Those interested in donating can call the Mehlville High School Football Boosters at (314) 486-3925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.