SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two Mehlville High School students have been charged, accusing of making threats on social media to carry out a shooting at the school.
Clara Hulsey, 18 and Simon Scheiper, 17, are charged with making a terroristic threat.
The two went to social media and posted “all u mfs gon drop dead when this Colt-45 blast u by the lockers," authorities allege.
Police said the two admitted to making the post when interviewed.
