ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Mehlville Fire District has created a mobile health division that will help those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 determine if they should see a doctor, go to the emergency room, or recuperate at home.
The COVID Mobile unit will only perform health screenings. It will not test you for COVID-19.
It will assess a patient’s condition, take vitals, and recommend next steps.
“For some patients exhibiting mild symptoms, avoiding a crowded emergency department may be desirable,” said MFPD Chief Brian Hendricks. “We will be able to provide patients with guidelines and, in some cases, diagnostic equipment to help them stay and recover at home.”
The unit launched April 8. It is available daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those who live in the district need to make an appointment on the Mehlville Fire Protection District’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.