ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in St. Louis County is a million dollars richer!
The Missouri Lottery said a ticket for the March 19 drawing that was purchased at the On The Run at 9371 Olive Road in Olivette matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win $1 million.
The winning numbers were: 10, 42, 53, 67 and 68
The winner has until Sept. 15 to claim the $1 million “Match 5” prize. The winner is advised to immediately sign the ticket and keep it in a safe spot until they can make it to a Lottery office to claim the prize.
