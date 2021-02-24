ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in St. Louis for Tuesday night’s drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Gas Mart at 209 E. Grand Avenue. It matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” base prize of $1 million. Because the winning player also played the Megaplier option, the prize was multiplied by three.
Congratulations if you’re the one holding this winning ticket,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Be sure to sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to come in and claim your prize. You can do that by making an appointment at a Missouri Lottery office. We’re in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.”
The winning number combination for the Feb. 23 drawing was 5, 7, 9, 20 and 57. The Mega Ball number was 15.
