ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A partnership in the Shaw Neighborhood is aiming to curb crime across the city.
The Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model (NOM) is a citizen-led neighborhood outreach organization dedicated to crime reduction through public safety promotion and best practices.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed announced a plan back in September 2018 that would help reduce the number of gun-related crimes.
The Ceasefire Project focuses on people behind the guns.
Reed says there’s a small group of people behind many of St. Louis City’s murders so they need law enforcement, neighborhoods, school, pastors and community leaders to get the criminals locked up and put an end to the violence.
Wednesday night, the partners, including the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, will hold a public meeting to discuss the Ceasefire Project and other anti-gunfire tactics to prevent crime.
The project was launched in Boston and other cities across the country. With this project, Boston reported seeing a 60 percent decrease in youth gun-related crimes.
Wednesday’s information session about the Ceasefire Project proposed by Reed is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Tower Grove Baptist Church, 4257 Magnolia Ave, 63110.
