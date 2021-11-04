ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Lifting young men to achieve their goals was the goal of an event Thursday at Harris-Stowe State University.
100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted its first annual Kingdom Men's Conference. The organization aims to mentor young men and empower them to to take hold of their future. As part of that, they taught participants to tie neck ties, but its just the first step.
"But not only are we tying ties, we talk about finances, we talk about being responsible, and also dreaming for a brighter future," said Darius Chapman, the President of 100 Black Men.
The conference focused on economic empowerment, entrepreneurship and leadership development. The organization was founded in 1983.
