ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- How does a trip to Antarctica sound? It may not sound appealing to many but a local man decided to spend an entire year there.
Steve Harris introduces us to Carl Hall. At 91 years old, he's the oldest shriner volunteering at Shriners Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.