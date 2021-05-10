MARYLAND (CNN) -- A hero who saved an 18-month-old girl from drowning in Maryland has been reluctant to receive praise. However, he didn't hesitate when he jumped off a bridge to rescue the toddler.
The happy ending of the heroic act caught on camera. Jonathan Bauer dubbed the “humble hero” handing a little 18-month-old girl up to safety aboard a local family's pontoon boat. After being sure the child is okay, Bauer finally shared his name and his story.
“The first thing I remember is hearing tires screech,” he said. Bauer calls himself just a regular guy, but he did something others wouldn't. Last week, he was involved in a dramatic five-car crash on the Route 90 bridge into Ocean City.
A girl was flung from the window of that pickup truck which ended up teetering over the guardrail.
“When I looked out on the water, by the time she had flipped over on her stomach, and her face was in the water.” Bauer added. His car was damaged and his daughter, Ava, was with him and terrified.
“I was thinking he was going to die,” Ava Bauer recalled. But, without hesitation. Her dad jumped at least 25 feet to the water below.
“I popped up, swam over to the girl, lifted her out of the water and looked at her. Her mouth was open. Her eyes were semi-open, and then I put her against my shoulder very high and aggressively patted her on the back, and, within seconds, she spit up a bunch of water, a lot of water,” Bauer said.
Not seeking attention, he agreed today to sit down with the firefighters who responded to the crash. Ocean City's Fire Chief calls what he did the most heroic act he's ever seen performed by a civilian.
All eight victims of the car crash who went to the hospital have since been released.
