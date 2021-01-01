ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Women & Infants Center welcomed the first baby born in St. Louis in 2021!
Emiliano was born at 12:34 a.m. to Margarita Perez Delgadao and Julio Laguna, of Overland.
Emiliano was 7 lbs., 10.8 oz. and 20 inches long
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.