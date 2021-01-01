First baby of 2021

Emiliano was born at 12:34 a.m. to Margarita Perez Delgadao and Julio Laguna, of Overland.

 Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Women & Infants Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Women & Infants Center welcomed the first baby born in St. Louis in 2021!

First Baby

Margarita Perez Delgadao and Julio Laguna with their newest addition on New Year's Day.

Emiliano was 7 lbs., 10.8 oz. and 20 inches long

