ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several times a week around three o'clock, the silence of a west St. Louis County neighborhood is broken by Brad Zimmerman calling for his chipmunks.
Three years ago, he noticed an abundance of the rascally rodents running around his parents backyard. So he started to feed them.
Eventually, they were eating out of his hand.
Now, he's a neighborhood celebrity. News 4's Steve Harris has the story.
