ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Incumbent Rodney Davis and challenger Betsy Londrigan are set for a rematch in Illinois 13th Congressional District.
In the 2018 election, Davis narrowly defeated Londrigan 50.4% to 49.6%, a margin of roughly 2,000 votes.
The race is expected to be close, and national groups for both Republicans and Democrats have focused on the contest as Democrats hold the majority in the House of Representatives and all 435 seats are up for election.
Illinois' 13th Congressional District includes Calhoun, Christian, De Witt, Greene, Jersey, Macon, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Piatt counties. Portions of Bond, Champaign, Madison, McLean, and Sangamon counties are also included.
Rodney Davis
Incumbent Rodney Davis is from Taylorville, Ill., and was first elected to Congress in 2012. Before being elected to Congress, Davis worked for Metro East-based Congressman John Shimkus. Read more about Davis here.
Davis has made lowering taxes a priority in his campaign, but faced criticism from across the aisle for his tax cuts, with opponents saying it benefitted only the wealthiest of his constituents.
Betsy Londrigan
Challenger Betsy Londrigan is a Springfield native who works with non-profits.
After nearly unseating Davis in 2018 she is challenging him again in one of 23 rematch elections happening in the House. Read more about her here.
Londrigan has supported Democrat-led healthcare reforms, including the expansion of the Affordable Care Act, and but has been criticized by opponents who say the measures will result in lower quality of care.
