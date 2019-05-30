Blues babies
St. Luke's Hospital - St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Luke's Hospital - St. Louis is celebrating its newborns born on Blues' game days.

Elliot

Baby girl, Elliot, was born just seconds after the Blues won Game 2.

Elliott, a baby girl, was born just seconds before the Blues' winning goal last night in Game 2. 

Get this: all three of her siblings were also born on Blues' game days and all wins!

All babies born on Blues' game days get to sport a receive Let's go Blues onesie.

LGB!

