CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Luke's Hospital - St. Louis is celebrating its newborns born on Blues' game days.
Elliott, a baby girl, was born just seconds before the Blues' winning goal last night in Game 2.
Get this: all three of her siblings were also born on Blues' game days and all wins!
All babies born on Blues' game days get to sport a receive Let's go Blues onesie.
LGB!
