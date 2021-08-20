(CBS NEWSPATH) – Every kid thinks their kid is a genius, but Sara and Eric Lundberg have card carrying proof!
Lawson, 4, became one of Mensa’s youngest members at the age of 3. The pint-sized prodigy already knows the capital of every state and every country in the world.
Lawson was born premature. He didn’t start talking until he was 2, but once he did he seemed to know a lot of things that his parents hadn’t taught him.
