ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 40,000 fans pour into Busch Stadium for every home game, but what fans might not know is that there's an elite team of security dogs making sure they're safe at the ballpark. While Cardinals fans shuffle into Baseball Heaven, they likely don't notice Tank, a six-year-old labrador retriever hard at work.
Tank does something very few dogs can do in massive crowds for hours on end, he tracks vapor trails.
If someone is carrying an explosive vest, as they walk, they leave a trail of particles, That vapor trail can be tracked by the dogs all the way to the source.
Game days are big days for Tank.
He's on the move well before the first pitch and stays until everyone goes home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.