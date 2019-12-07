This April 4, 2004 file photo shows June Lockhart posing for a photo as she arrives for the 60th Anniversary screening of "Meet Me in St. Louis" DVD release screening at Directors Guild of America, in Los Angeles. Her favorite line is "There never was such a goose," from "A Christmas Story" by Charles Dickens. "The movie made in 1938 of Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' starred my mother and father as Mr. and Mrs. Bob Cratchit and it was my movie debut (as Belinda Cratchit), so it always had special meaning to me. I would always read the Christmas dinner scene from the book to the kids at Christmas," said Lockhart. (AP Photo/ Nam Y. Huh,File)