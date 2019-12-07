Meet Me in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 1944 family drama movie is returning to select theaters as the musical comedy that's based in St. Louis celebrates 75 years.

Meet Me in St. Louis focuses on four sisters following their father from St. Louis to New York. 

The movie is set around the start of the St. Louis World Fair in 1904. 

Tickets are on sale for select theaters for December 8 and December 11. 

Click here to find a theater near you! 

