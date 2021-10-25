ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- KMOV has once again partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build a home.
This year, volunteers will be working on a home in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. The homebuyer is Kenneth T.
Kenneth is a St. Louis native who attended Missouri School for the Blind through 10th grade. He was the first totally blind student-athlete to graduate from a public high school in St. Louis in 1981.
"When I first got it, it wasn’t nothing but a grass lot, so I’ve been having friends come and say, ‘oh they got the walls up, they got a foundation up,’ so I’ve been kept updated no doubt,” he said. Kenneth’s home will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It will be completed just before Thanksgiving.
Through the Habitat for Humanity program, qualified families purchase their homes and pay an affordable mortgage.
"This house is not free, I want people to know that this is a full paid house that I’m gonna have to pay for,” explained Kenneth. “So, I still pay a mortgage, but it gives you the opportunity to own something brand new.”
