ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Zoo introduced a new Grevy's zebra foal to the world Friday!
Baby Gloria made her debut alongside her parents, Amira and Dewy, at the Red Rocks area inside the zoo. She weigh 84 pounds at birth and was born on June 19.
The endangered Grevy's zebras can be found in northern Kenya. This species’ survival is threatened by overhunting, habitat loss, food competition with livestock, and most recently, drought, according to the zoo.
