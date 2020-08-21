ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Are you looking to adopt a dog? This one has been waiting for a family for a very long time.
Bowie is a 6-year-old Pit Bull. He was adopted when he was born but was returned to Gateway Pet Guardians a few years later. Bowie was placed in a foster home after a few months at the shelter. After days, months and years, he's still waiting.
“We need help from the public to help find this guy a home. He’s a great dog who is very well trained and just needs someone to give him a chance,” Brittany Fleming said. She's the placement manager at Gateway Pet Guardians.
As a plus, Bowie’s adoption fee has been paid for and Gateway Pet Guardians will give Bowie’s adopter four free sessions of private training.
“Whoever adopts Bowie is going to inherit a bunch of new friends because he has quite the fan club rooting for him,” Fleming said.
Visit www.gatewaypets.org if you're interested in adopting Bowie.
