ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Now's your chance to meet the Stanley Pup!
The Blues' team dog, Barclay, would love to meet you!
Urban Chestnut Brewery and Duo Dogs Inc. is hosting the meet-up on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Bierhall.
Get your picture taken with Barclay and learn all about Duo Dogs' mission.
Barclay's time is limited for photos. A suggested donation of $10 will reserve a spot, which includes a 4 X 6 printed of you and up to 4 friends with Barclay.
All ticket proceeds and donations will benefit Duo Dogs. UCB is also donating a portion of beer sales to benefit Duo Dogs.
Feel free to stick around to watch the Blues vs. Dallas Stars game and enjoy UCBC specials and giveaways.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
