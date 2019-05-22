Meet 'Armour'
St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Meet St. Louis Fire Department's newest member!

Armour is the department's newest canine to join the force.

He is uniquely and extensively trained as a urban search and rescue canine, according to the department.

Armour and his partner, firefighter Ian McGahan completed their first assignment today. The search was negative.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.