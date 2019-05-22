ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Meet St. Louis Fire Department's newest member!
Armour is the department's newest canine to join the force.
He is uniquely and extensively trained as a urban search and rescue canine, according to the department.
Introducing the newest member of @STLFireDept, Armour!Armour is both uniquely & extensively trained as a #USAR (Urban Search & Rescue) Canine.Armour is pictured & partnered w/Firefighter Ian McGahan (E-26A). They completed their first assignment today; search was negative. pic.twitter.com/7Yw4ufztmg— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 22, 2019
Armour and his partner, firefighter Ian McGahan completed their first assignment today. The search was negative.
