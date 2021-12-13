You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meerkat sculpture stolen from St. Louis Galleria

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
Stolen Meerkat

Photo released from the Richmond Heights Police Department showing the sculptures at the St. Louis Galleria. 

 Richmond Heights Police Department

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the person who stole a sculpture from the St. Louis Galleria.

The Richmond Heights Police Department reports a 3-foot-tall orange plastic sculpture of a meerkat was stolen from the mall on Oct. 26. No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact police.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.